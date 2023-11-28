Bradley Cooper Says He’d Rather The Eagles Win Super Bowl Than Him Win Multiple Oscars

Videos by OutKick

Actor Bradley Cooper is a big Philadelphia Eagles fan. So much so, in fact, that he claims he’s rather see the Eagles win the Super Bowl next season than win an Oscar for both Best Actor and Best Director.

Cooper, talking to Howard Stern, didn’t hesitate when asked the question. “Eagles Super Bowl victory,” he said. “I know, I’m sick.”

Cooper grew up in Abington Township, Pennsylvania. That’s a suburb of Philadelphia about 15 miles north of the city.

Obviously, Philadelphia fandom runs in his blood. On Sunday, he attended the team’s thrilling overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Cameras showed Cooper celebrating hard for his hometown team.

Bradley Cooper was every @Eagles fan during that win 🦅 pic.twitter.com/AvNWMbaElf — NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2023

Prior to last year’s Super Bowl, a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Eagles put a hype video out on social media. Bradley Cooper provided the voice over.

This came after Cooper attended the team’s NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Actor Bradley Cooper watches from the owners box during the NFC Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stern accuses Cooper of lying when he says he’d prefer the Super Bowl victory, but I don’t think he is. First of all, does winning an Oscar even mean anything any more? Hardly anyone in America takes awards shows seriously these days.

Everyone knows that those awards go to the people who stick to the proper Hollywood orthodoxy more than they reward actual performances.

Plus, seeing your favorite team win the Super Bowl is one of the greatest moments in the life of a sports fan. At least, I assume that it is. As a Miami Dolphins fan in his 30s, I’ve never actually felt this feeling.

Maybe it’s because of that I think Cooper is telling the truth.