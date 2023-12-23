New Indiana Football Coach Goes Full Alpha Dog With Recruiting Pitch Quote

Videos by OutKick

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti continues to prove he’s going to be a content machine in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers hired Cignetti away from James Madison to replace Tom Allen, and he immediately came out firing.

He opened his tenure by taking shots at rival Big Ten schools before even playing a snap of football in Bloomington.

“I’m fired up about this opportunity! I’ve never taken a back seat to nobody and don’t plan on starting now. Purdue sucks! And so does Michigan and Ohio State,” told a fired up Hoosiers during a basketball game a few weeks ago.

New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti: “Purdue sucks … but so does Michigan and Ohio State. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Lh2Cvzu117 — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) December 2, 2023

Curt Cignetti shares simple recruiting pitch.

If you thought that was a one-off event, it’s now clear it definitely wasn’t. The man is here to cook, and that includes plenty of awesome quotes. The latest is the fact he’s apparently running around telling recruits to Google him.

“Yeah, it’s pretty simple. I win. Google me,” Cignetti responded when asked how he sells recruits on his vision.

Watch the epic comment below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Cignetti is already winning over fans.

There are some coaches college football fans are pretty much obligated to like and enjoy simply for the content.

Mike Leach (RIP) was a hall of fame example, Lane Kiffin is up there, Mike Gundy is definitely on the list and even though it might be hard for some people to accept, Nick Saban’s rants put him on the list as well.

Well, it’s time to make room for one more because Curt Cignetti is definitely working his way up the rankings.

The man showed up in Bloomington, immediately opened fire on the two best programs in the B1G and is now talking about how recruits should Google him because all he does is win.

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti is off to a hot start. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It’s not an incorrect statement. He went 52-9 during his five seasons at James Madison. The man is absolutely a proven winner, and fans are hoping he brings some of that energy and winning spirit to the Hoosiers. I have no idea if Cignetti will get it done on the field, but so far, the man is a huge hit in the content game. We’re definitely here for it. Let me know your thoughts on Cignetti at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.