New Indiana Coach Comes Out Firing, Immediately Makes New Enemies During Electric Rant

New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti wasted absolutely no time before putting the Big Ten on notice.

The Hoosiers snatched Cignetti away from James Madison, and I think there’s a very real chance it’s the best hire of the coaching cycle.

He’s a proven winner, and that’s exactly what Indiana needs after some very tough years under Tom Allen.

In case there was any doubt about whether or not Cignetti would immerse himself in the Indiana culture, he erased it Friday night.

Indiana Hoosiers football coach starts his time in Bloomington with electric rant. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I’m fired up about this opportunity! I’ve never taken a back seat to nobody and don’t plan on starting now. Purdue sucks! And so does Michigan and Ohio State,” Cignetti told a rabid Indiana crowd during the school’s basketball game against Maryland.

Yes, Curt Cignetti called out Ohio State, Michigan and bitter rival Purdue before coaching a single snap of Indiana football.

Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

New Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti: “Purdue sucks … but so does Michigan and Ohio State. #iufb pic.twitter.com/Lh2Cvzu117 — Jeff Rabjohns (@JeffRabjohns) December 2, 2023

Cignetti is going to be a content machine.

Ladies and gentlemen, it looks like we might have found the Dan Campbell of college football. This man is pure passion, electricity and heart.

He’s been hired for just a couple days, and is already out here putting powerhouse programs like Ohio State and Michigan on notice.

Indiana has won nine games over the past three seasons. Michigan is 12-1 and Ohio State is 11-1 this season. Just don’t tell that to our guy Curt Cignetti.

Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? No!

To prove Curt Cignetti is going to be a gift to college football fans, the absolutely wildcard of a coach even predicted a B1G title game appearance in 2024.

“I figured that I should make this trip up here since we’ll be playing in this game next year,” Cignetti said during a BTN interview from Lucas Oil Stadium, according to Sports Illustrated.

Inject this man’s energy right into my soul.

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti is going to be a content machine. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

I hope Indiana fans are enjoying the Cignetti show as much as I am. I have no doubt he can win on the field, but I had no idea he'd be this much fun off it. The Big Ten is going to be a wild ride if he keeps this energy up the rest of the season. Welcome to the show, Mr. Cignetti.