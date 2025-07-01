NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Refused To Vote Baseball As New York's Official Sport

NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, who has refused to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada," needs to answer even more tough questions, including why he voted against baseball as New York's official sport.

Newshounds have been pouring over Mamdani's votes and came up with a 2021 New York State Assembly bill to designate baseball as the state sport. Mamdani, a NY state Rep. from District 36, who has been described as a "casual" Mets fan and has a "deep hatred" of the Yankees, voted "no" on baseball in 2021.

Why?

OutKick reached out to Mamdani to ask why he voted against baseball becoming the state sport of New York and what sport he would have recommended for the important role. We're still waiting to hear back.

During a February 6, 2021 appearance on the Chapo Trap House podcast, Mamdani chopped it up and revealed he's a "light Mets guy," while noting he doesn't want to "bullshit" because it developed out of a "deep hatred of the Yankees."

"Now it's a casual pastime of being a pro-Met guy all the while knowing that at some point the owner of the Mets will likely spend a lot of money and defeat my campaign," Mamdani noted.

Who's that owner?

That would be Jewish billionaire Steve Cohen, who has donated to Eric Adams in the past, and figures to donate a whole lot more to defeat a guy who refuses to condemn "globalize the intifada" rhetoric.

Makes sense, right?

How does a socialist react to Cohen spending like a drunken sailor on baseball players? You got it, Mamdani loves it. Redistribution of wealth. Just this past Sunday on Meet The Press, Mamdani said billionaires shouldn't exist. This guy loves when Cohen gives away millions to millionaires.

"Every time they sign a new player, I'm like, yes, yes, please," Mamdani added with a laugh.

As for his favorite Mets player, the Shia Muslim picked Italian Mike Piazza.

Then, as the conversation pivoted away from baseball, Mamdani said his life revolved around soccer and cricket.

Let's face it, Mamdani doesn't care about baseball. Will this scare voters? We'll find out on November 4.