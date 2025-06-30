Super Lib NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Becomes A Bigger Lunatic By The Day

Zohran Mamdani had a big weekend as the Libs' next great hope.

On Sunday, the Libs deployed their new hero, NYC Dem. mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for the world to see in action, and, boy, did he ever deliver.

Appearing on "Meet the Press" to share his hottest takes, democratic socialist Mamdani, who will face Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo in November for the mayoral role of America's largest city, told host Kristen Welker that billionaires shouldn't exist.

EMAIL: JOE.KINSEY@OUTKICK.COM

"I don't think we should have billionaires," Mamdani, 33, said as he continued to beat the drum of closing the economic divides in this country.

The left's new hero added that he would work "with everyone, including billionaires, to make a city that is fairer for all of them."

That sure sounds like he'd be up for more and more and more and more taxes, but I'm not a tax expert.

Mamdani also confirmed that NYC would remain as a sanctuary city, he would propose a rent freeze, free bus rides, a $30 minimum wage, and he'd open one city-owned grocery store in each city borough.

How would he pay for all this?

TAXES!

The pro-Palestine super LIB would hammer New Yorkers who earn more than $1 million with a 2% tax.

Guys, he's a socialist. Voters are literally voting for socialist ideas here. What happens when all the rich people flee to Florida, Tennessee and Texas? We all know where this is going. NYC becomes an even bigger hellhole dependent on government handouts and becomes a haven for third-world illegals who show up to get a piece of the action.

And what happens when "Death to America" riots breakout on 5th Ave. and the city burns?

"I don't believe that the role of the mayor is to police speech," Mamdani told Welker.

Speaking of police, do you think this super Lib, who is seen here screaming at Homeland Security head Tom Homan will be pro-police if he's elected?

You make the call.

How do you think Mamdani's Alphabet Mafia friends would be treated in the Middle East?

Mamdani is a Shia Muslim.

There he was over the weekend at the NYC Pride Parade proudly waving his trans flag. Yay, gays! Go gays! You go, they/thems!

Here's the bad news: Mamdani's religion hates the they/thems.

Don't take my word for it.

"It is rare that an openly LGBTQ+ Muslim feels fully welcome at a mainstream mosque in the United States. Cultural norms and traditional readings of sacred texts often uphold a heteronormative binary of gender identification and sexual orientation that don’t allow for the range of identities present in today’s society," the Human Rights Campaign notes on its website.

There are idiots among us think this is the type of leadership that's best for America's largest city. How will this end?

"The end goal is seizing the means of production," Mamdani said on a video in 2021.

America, wake up.