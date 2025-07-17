Nasty Democrat Hoping To Be New York's Mayor Suggested Banning Private Property: WATCH

Zohran Mamdani is likely going to be NYC's next mayor.

Hide your property from Zohran Mamdani because he might want to ban it.

Mamdani won the Democratic primary for New York City's mayoral race, and he certainly appears to have the inside track to be the city's next leader.

That's bad news for people living in NYC. The man is off his rocker and the mother lode of bad ideas.

Check out the tweet below for proof of that fact.

Zohran Mamdani suggested banning private property.

The RNC tweeted a video Thursday of Mamdani……suggesting "the abolition of private property" to address housing needs.

Yes, give up your private property that you worked hard to get so somebody else can have it.

You can watch his comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This man needs to be kept away from power if the good people of NYC still want to live in a semi-normal city.

There's an argument to be made that NYC is already a hellhole beyond saving (I hate every second I spend there), but it can always get worse.

It can always get darker and more sinister. Banning private property is as anti-America as it gets. This isn't communist North Korea.

It's the USA. We believe in capitalism. That's why we have the world's strongest economy. If Mamdani hates private property so much and wants to abolish it, then he should hop on a plane and head to Pyongyang. I hear it's lovely this time of year.

Get ready for one of the greatest political circuses of this decade if Mamdani wins the general election. It's going to be a disaster nobody truly comprehends. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.