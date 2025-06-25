Nasty Democrat Poised To Be NYC Mayor Destroyed For Resurfaced Tweet About Guns

New York City's likely next mayor wants to take your guns away.

Zohran Mamdani is the Democratic nominee for mayor after beating Andrew Cuomo in the primary Tuesday night. As of publication, data indicate he's a heavy favorite to cruise past current mayor Eric Adams and anyone else running in the general election.

That's bad news for freedom-loving people in NYC because Mamdani holds absurd views…..and his take on guns should be disqualifying.

Zohran Mamdani wants to take your guns away.

The nice thing about the internet is that it's forever. Once you hit send on a message, it's carved into history. Sure, you can delete it but screenshots and the Wayback Machine never forget.

Enter Mamdani tweeting about guns more than three years ago.

The socialist politician tweeted "We need to ban all guns" back in May 2022.

Yikes!

There's nothing that gets people fired up like politicians coming for their guns. It's one of the few issues in America that is guaranteed to piss off a significant portion of the population.

The Supreme Court has affirmed the right to bear arms and the Second Amendment time and time again, but that hasn't stopped loser gun-grabbers from doing their best to restrict your right to self-defense.

That includes Mamdani, and social media is crushing him.

I believe Charlton Heston summed it up best when he said people can have our guns when they take them from our "cold, dead hands."

While we're at it, let's also note this clown hates police officers as well and wants to see them defunded. Following along?

Not only does he want to take your guns away, but he also wants to take away law enforcement tasked with keeping our communities safe.

In his paradise, you're unarmed and unprotected. Who do we think will thrive in that setting? Yes, the criminals.

I don't tell other people what to do, but what I can tell you is what I do. I own firearms, I train with firearms and I believe in the total and complete right to self-defense. A bad guy's worst nightmare is someone who shoots back, and I'm damn sure not giving up my guns. My guess is, if you're an OutKick reader, you feel the same way. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.