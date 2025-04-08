Zero Conservative Guests Have Appeared on 'The View' in 2025

A week after the November election, ABC News was reportedly on the hunt for conservative voices to "balance" the rabid anti-Trump rhetoric spewed on "The View" by co-hosts like Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar.

"The View is facing pressure from higher-ups," the New York Post reported. "Viewers can expect some major changes including bringing in new panelists that can bring in a pro-Trump perspective."

Five months later, those changes have yet to come to fruition. In fact, "The View" has doubled down on its one-sided, hate-Trump coverage since he took office in January.

According to a new NewsBusters study, not a single right-leaning political guest has appeared on "The View" in 2025.

"Since coming back after their winter break on January 6, through April 4 (the Friday before the 6th), The View had 63 guests on to discuss politics and they all expressed left-leaning view points. During that same period, there were ZERO guests that expressed right-leaning politics," the report details.

So, 63 liberal guests compared to zero conservative guests. So much for "balance."

Specifically, nine of the 63 left-leaning guests were Democratic politicians: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (IL), Sen. John Fetterman (PA), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (MI), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), Rep. Jasmine Crockett (TX), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), Gov. JB Pritzker (IL), Sen. Elissa Slotkin (MI), and Sen. Chuck Schumer (NY).

Others included Dylan Mulvaney, Elie Mystal, Bill Gates, Kara Swisher and Karine Jean-Pierre.

Here's Mystal last week telling the ladies that every law before 1965, including the entire Consultation, should be now ruled null and void: "Why should I give a fuck about some law that some old white man passed in the 1920s?"

Classic.

Looking ahead, upcoming guests on "The View" include Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and liberal journalist Ezra Klein. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) appeared on the program this week as he continues his bid to be the future face of the Democratic Party.

During the interview, Hostin and the cast fawned over Booker's ability to talk for hours on end.

"People have been looking to the Democratic Party for a fighter, for a resistance leader, for an opposition party, and you gave them that, so thank you," Hostin said, referencing Booker's marathon Senate floor speech last week.

"You call this a moral moment and on the floor you invoked John Lewis saying, ‘If it is to be, it is up to me.’ There have been mounting calls for fresh leadership, myself among them. So why not you?’"

After Biden, the ability to form cohesive sentences is what excites the ladies on "The View."

By the way, if ABC News ever wanted to invite a true right-leaning voice to the hens' coop (it doesn't), OutKick readers fantasy-booked conservative guests for the show last November. Overwhelmingly, our readers voted for an appearance by Roseanne Barr.

Can you imagine?