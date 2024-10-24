Country Star Teases New Song After Incredibly Messy Breakup: WATCH

Zach Bryan appears to be rebounding from a messy breakup by making some new music.

The country music superstar recently split from his now ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry, and his public announcement earlier in the week sparked a lot of drama.

Chickenfry, a popular podcaster, claimed she was completely "blindsided" and had no idea the "Something in the Orange" singer was going to share on Instagram that he'd broken up with her.

She released a short video on YouTube explaining the situation, and it's absolutely brutal to sit through. While she's trying to get through the rough time, it appears Bryan is already back to work.

Zach Bryan teases new music.

Zach Bryan took to Instagram following the ugly split, and instead of focusing on his failed relationship, it appears he's getting ready to drop new music.

He released a short video of him singing a song that definitely hasn't been released yet. Interestingly, he turned the comments off on the video.

I guess he's not interested in risking people weighing in on how he allegedly handled his breakup with Chickenfry.

You can watch the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While the breakup with Chickenfry is about as ugly as ugly gets, it looks like Bryan is distracting himself by making new music.

As a fan of his music who can separate the art from the artist, that's really good news. Zach Bryan is outrageously talented, and is probably the second biggest name in country music at the moment.

The only person who can claim to be bigger is Morgan Wallen, and the gap between the two is small. It never disappoints when he releases new songs. You can grab a six pack, start a bonfire and jam out all night without getting bored.

Unlike pop country music, Bryan's songs tell actual stories and can be an emotional roller coaster at times. Something tells me his breakup will absolutely have an influence on whatever songs come next.

We'll see when the full song comes out, but it definitely seems like Bryan is getting ready to cook. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.