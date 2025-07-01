Country Star Performs Unreleased Song, Sets Internet On Fire With Reactions: WATCH

Zach Bryan has the internet popping after performing an unreleased song during a recent show.

Bryan hopped over the pond for a handful of shows in Dublin and London, and made waves before even playing a single song when he shocked a bar staffer with a $7,000 tip.

That's certainly one way to make your presence felt in a foreign country. Another is to put on an epic show, and that's exactly what Bryan did.

Zach Bryan goes viral performing unreleased song.

Bryan performed at Hyde Park in London over the weekend, and he surprised fans when he performed his unreleased song "Streets of London."

He opened by telling fans it was okay to boo him off the stage if it didn't go well, but that didn't happen because it's a very solid track.

Check out the performance of the country star's unreleased song below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Not too bad at all. Definitely sounds like Bryan might have another hit on his hands, and the comments section was popping:

This live in London was insane

No one puts out more bangers than ZB

What a show, lucky to have attended

This dude doesn’t miss. It’s insane

People in London are probably googling Oklahoma

I was there - he was amazing!!!

There are very few country singers on the planet capable of selling tickets and loading up venues like Zach Bryan can.

In fact, other than Morgan Wallen, he's probably the only current guy in the game capable of going overseas and selling out shows. The genre simply doesn't really go outside our borders.

Yet, Zach Bryan can get the job done in impressive fashion.

What do you think about Zach Bryan's unreleased song? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.