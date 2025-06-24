Country Star Leaves Outrageous Tip At Bar To Help Someone Paying For College

Zach Bryan is one of the most recognizable faces in country music.

Zach Bryan was feeling very generous during a recent trip to Ireland.

The country music icon is currently in Europe performing shows in the United Kingdom. There aren't many country stars with appeal outside the United States.

Bryan is certainly one of them, and tickets for his shows in London are selling for north of $450. The man is rolling in money, and he used some of it to help a staffer at a bar in Ireland.

Zach Bryan leaves insane tip at Dublin bar.

The "Something in the Orange" singer was at The Celt in Dublin ahead of some shows last week when he decided to reach deep into his wallet and make someone's day, according to owner Noel Tynan.

How did he do it?

He left a tip of €6,000, which is just under $7,000.

Tynan told the Irish Independent the following:

"One of the staff members just happened to pass a remark about working late, said he has to because he has to pay for his fees for college, and Zach said he might be able to help him. So, he said to me, ‘How much will I leave?’ And I said, ‘Leave a million.’ I was joking. I didn’t think anything would be left! He said, ‘How about four grand? And I said how about 10?’ I was just joking; I wasn’t expecting him to leave anything. And he said, ‘Tell you what – we’ll meet in the middle. We’ll make it six.’ So, he just left €6,000. And he also gave me two tickets [for his weekend show in Dublin] to give to the children’s hospital in Crumlin. He’s a very generous fella."

I have to be in Dublin sooner than I realized before writing this for reasons I can't disclose right now, but here's one thing I can tell you.

There is a zero percent chance I'll be leaving a €6,000 tip. I'm a solid tipper by any and all metrics, but this is a next-level move from Zach Bryan.

If you have the ability to help people who are less fortunate, then it's absolutely the right thing to do. This tip is a rounding error for someone with the wealth of Zach Bryan.

For the staffer who received it, it's a game-changer. Receiving €6,000 is absolutely going to put a major dent in any upcoming tuition payments that might need to be made.

Props to Bryan for the classy gesture. You love to see uplifting news like this. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.