Country Music Star Releases Statement After Intense Backlash Tied To Anti-ICE Song

Zach Bryan is addressing his critics amid significant backlash after dropping a song snippet on Instagram.

The country music sensation has been getting dragged online after posting a short song preview with anti-ICE lyrics, and the caption, "the fading of the red white and blue."

Many people interpreted the song as being critical of law enforcement and the country. Personally, I saw it as Zach Bryan - a proud Navy veteran - doing what he does best:

Stirring people up online.

I'm going to withhold full judgment until the full song comes out. For those of you who haven't heard the preview yet, you can give it a listen below.

Zach Bryan addresses criticism after song preview goes viral.

What I can say for sure is that the internet has been up in arms debating and discussing the song preview. The Department of Homeland Security even trolled Zach Bryan.

Now, the talented singer is attempting to clear the air.

Bryan posted the following on Tuesday to his Instagram story:

"I wrote this song months ago. I posted this song three months ago as a snippet. This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media. This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle. Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back. I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space. I wasn't speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou asshole, just a 29 year old man who is just as confused as everyone else. To see how much sh*t it stirred up makes me not only embarrassed but kind of scared. Left wing or right wing we're all one bird and American. To be clear I'm on neither of these radical sides. To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in just know I'm trying my best too and we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes. Everyone have a great day and I love each and every one of ya!!!

You can see a screenshot of the post below.

Bryan also released a second statement on his story making it clear that he's "proud to have served in a country where we can all speak freely and converse amongst each other without getting doxxed or accosted on the internet or worse; the violence and heartbreak we've faced in the last few months!"

It might be easy for people who don't know much about Zach Bryan to just flip the switch, but as I said above, what the man does better than most is figure out a way to move the needle online.

He knew exactly what he was doing with that short snippet. He has everyone on social media talking and debating, and it wouldn't shock me one bit if he was purposely setting people up.

It's chess, not checkers. I believe that might be the best lesson "Training Day" gave us all.

Having said that, if the song does turn out to be some anti-ICE/anti-police anthem, then I can guarantee it's not going to go over well with country music fans. The genre is known for being the most patriotic in all of music. However, it's worth noting patriotism is supporting your country and only supporting your government when it's deserved.

Don't confuse support for the country for support for the government. They're not the same thing, and should never be viewed as interchangeable.

What do you think of the entire situation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.