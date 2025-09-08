Shane Gillis Provides Internet With Laugh-Out-Loud Moment At Country Music Concert

Shane Gillis was the star of the show at a Zach Bryan concert.

Shane Gillis put on a show during a Zach Bryan concert over the weekend.

Gillis has turned into one of the biggest stars in the country, and his rise has been epic to watch. The woke mob tried to ruin his life when "Saturday Night Live" hired and then immediately fired him over jokes.

Instead of bending the knee, Gillis pushed forward and has turned into an icon in the comedy world. He's also an absolute bro, and that was on full display over the weekend.

Shane Gillis steals show at Zach Bryan concert

Gillis hopped on stage with Zach Bryan during his Saturday show at Notre Dame Stadium, according to Whiskey Riff, and the footage is laugh-out-loud funny.

At one point, Gillis was wearing a Notre Dame football helmet (he's a massive Fighting Irish fan) while drinking a beer.

Do yourself a favor and watch the video below. It's incredible, and make sure to send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Legendary. Shane Gillis is what happens when a regular dude just living his life becomes one of the most famous people in America.

In a world of fake BS and celebrities who aren't interesting at all, Gillis is a breath of fresh air. To make the situation even cooler, he also hopped on stage before the concert to hit fans with some comedy.

He's truly living the dream.

While we're on the subject of Shane Gillis, let's throw it back to his sketch with Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman to get the season rolling.

Never change, Shane! Never change. Let me know what you think of the star comedian at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.