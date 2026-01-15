Country Music Icon Surprises Fans With Unexpected New Song, Reactions Pour In: LISTEN

Zach Bryan released his new album "With Heaven On Top" last week.

Zach Bryan simply can't stop dropping new music.

Bryan has made a name for himself as one of the most famous singers in America, and he's a powerhouse in the country music world.

The "Something in the Orange" singer released his new 25-track album "With Heaven On Top" for his millions of fans last week.

The album quickly took the country music world by storm. Say whatever you want about the man, but he knows how to write and sing.

Zach Bryan surprises fans with new song after releasing "With Heaven On Top."

Generally speaking, artists don't follow up a massively popular album with immediate new music. Zach Bryan isn't like most singers.

He's living in his own world, and crushing it.

Bryan also surprised fans Wednesday when he hopped on YouTube to release his brand-new song "Pocket Change."

You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for the comments to explode with praise for "Pocket Change." You can check out some of the comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

It’s almost like the old times back when he would just randomly upload a vid of himself

Mans got married and decided to bless the rest of us i see

my favorite genre is Zach Bryan

Man released a 25 track album last week, followed by an acoustic album AND HE’S STILL FEEDING US

Bro the album dropped less than a week ago, thanks for more

Releases an incredible song right after making an incredible album. What a guy.

When he put the cigarette in the guitar i knew he was about to drop some heat

Now lets get this on spotify 😤

It’s your year man.

Zach Lane Bryan is an entire genre at this point.

Blessed us with a new song already

This is the Zach I know

Best storyteller of our generation. Don't even joke lad.

Drops an album and still has more amazing music to put out

Props to Bryan for keeping his foot on the pedal and giving fans great music. That's exactly what country music fans want to see. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think about the song.