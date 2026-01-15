Country Music Icon Surprises Fans With Unexpected New Song, Reactions Pour In: LISTEN

Zach Bryan released his new album "With Heaven On Top" last week.

Zach Bryan simply can't stop dropping new music.

Bryan has made a name for himself as one of the most famous singers in America, and he's a powerhouse in the country music world.

The "Something in the Orange" singer released his new 25-track album "With Heaven On Top" for his millions of fans last week.

The album quickly took the country music world by storm. Say whatever you want about the man, but he knows how to write and sing.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Zach Bryan performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 25, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Zach Bryan's latest album is a monster hit with country music fans. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Zach Bryan surprises fans with new song after releasing "With Heaven On Top."

Generally speaking, artists don't follow up a massively popular album with immediate new music. Zach Bryan isn't like most singers.

He's living in his own world, and crushing it.

Bryan also surprised fans Wednesday when he hopped on YouTube to release his brand-new song "Pocket Change."

You can give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long for the comments to explode with praise for "Pocket Change." You can check out some of the comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

  • It’s almost like the old times back when he would just randomly upload a vid of himself
  • Mans got married and decided to bless the rest of us i see
  • my favorite genre is Zach Bryan
  • Man released a 25 track album last week, followed by an acoustic album AND HE’S STILL FEEDING US
  • Bro the album dropped less than a week ago, thanks for more
  • Releases an incredible song right after making an incredible album. What a guy.
  • When he put the cigarette in the guitar i knew he was about to drop some heat
  • Now lets get this on spotify 😤
  • It’s your year man.
  • Zach Lane Bryan is an entire genre at this point.
  • Blessed us with a new song already
  • This is the Zach I know
  • Best storyteller of our generation. Don't even joke lad.
  • Drops an album and still has more amazing music to put out

Zach Bryan surprised his fans with a new song on YouTube. He released "Pocket Change" on Wednesday for his millions of fans. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for ABA)

Props to Bryan for keeping his foot on the pedal and giving fans great music. That's exactly what country music fans want to see. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think about the song.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.