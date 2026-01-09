Country Star Sparks Social Media Frenzy With New Album, Reactions Pour In

Zach Bryan released his new album "With Heaven On Top" for fans Friday.

The talented country singer might be a bit polarizing and controversial, but there's no question he's one of the most popular men in the genre.

In fact, the only person who is without question more famous and influential than Bryan is Morgan Wallen.

One thing we also know for a fact is that country fans go crazy whenever Bryan releases new music. Well, buckle up!

Country fans go crazy over Zach Bryan's new album.

"With Heaven On Top" hit streaming platforms early Friday morning after an outrageous amount of hype and speculation.

I've listened to the whole thing only once, and it's clear that Bryan, once again, has hit a home run. Say whatever you want about the man but he knows how to write great music.

There's no doubt about that at all. You don't have to take my word for it. X is on fire right now with reactions.

Also, it's worth pointing out that Zach Bryan appeared to go nuclear on his former girlfriend Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia with the track "Skin."

Absolutely scathing on every single level. You can fire it up below. He held his tongue for more than a year after the split, but when he fired, he went big.

Have you listened to Zach Bryan's new album? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.