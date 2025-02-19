Country Music Star Caught On Video In Heated Argument, Comes Off Looking Bad: WATCH

Zach Bryan didn't seem too happy with some people during a trip to a New York City bar.

The popular country singer has been in the news nonstop since his ugly split from Brianna Chickenfry. Turns out that even music icons go through bad breakups.

They're just like the rest of us!

Unfortunately for Zach Bryan, it seems like the negative headlines aren't over just yet.

Zach Bryan filmed in argument at a bar.

Footage surfaced at a West Village bar, and it appeared things turned tense over the fact someone was wearing glasses capable of recording, according to TMZ.

While things never escalated past the point of no return, all sides seemed very hostile in the back half of the video. One guy was passionately arguing with the "Something in the Orange" singer about how he didn't care about the singer being there.

Earlier in the video, Bryan suggested he might want to "rip" the glasses off someone's faces. You can watch the bizarre altercation below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

While it's a bit hazy figuring out exactly what happened here, I think it's pretty clear that Bryan getting into a dustup in a random NYC bar isn't exactly ideal optics.

I'll share some free advice I received as a young man that applies nicely here. Figure out who has more to lose, and then put one foot in front of the other and walk away. There's no upside to arguing with strangers.

It might not be fair, but it's the reality of the situation. There are plenty of bars in the West Village. Go find a different one.

It's shockingly simple to avoid situations like this. It's just, apparently, not easy for some people.

At the same time, maybe this will spark a fire for a new song! We can at least hope for that. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.