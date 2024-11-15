Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Slams People Around Him In Vulgar Fashion: WATCH

The feud between Zach Bryan and Brianna Chickenfry continues to escalate in incredibly messy fashion.

Bryan - one of the most famous men in country music - recently broke up with the Barstool Sports podcaster, and then announced it publicly with a random Instagram story post.

Chickenfry claimed she was "blindsided" by the announcement and it's been nonstop drama. Things hit a boiling point when she revealed he offered millions of dollars in order to sign an NDA to keep their relationship drama secret. Chickenfry refused to take the deal, and it's been open war ever since.

Brianna Chickenfry flames the people around Zach Bryan.

Chickenfry's new target? The "yes men" the country music singer allegedly surrounds himself with, and she didn't hold back with her thoughts.

"Spineless p*ssies. Spineless p*ssies. Everyone that works for him is a spineless p*ssy. Hi, I know you’re watching. You watch everything that I do. I have from the get-go tried to tell them this. I’m the only one that ever stood up to Zach. I’m the only one that was ever like, we need to fix these things. They’re ‘yes men’ because they get paid," Chickenfry said on the latest episode of the "BFF" podcast when discussing the people Bryan surrounds himself with.

She also claimed that someone - whose name was beeped out - was protecting Bryan for the sole reason of getting a check.

The popular podcaster continued, "You're doing, who you're protecting just for a check. Like, I'm going to be able to sleep at night. You're going to have this farm that you f*cking live on and do all these fun little...have all your animals. It's blood money. It's hush money. It's crazy. I don't understand why so many people are willing...Like money is a scary thing. It's a scary thing, and I've been on the other side of it and it's horrifying."

You can watch her comments starting around 8:00 in the video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I think it's safe to say this situation isn't going to de-escalate in the near future. In fact, all signs point to the situation getting worse and worse.

It seems like Chickenfry has a lot to say, and with every passing day, it appears she's more eager to share some stories about Bryan and those near him.

Remember, she claimed he flipped out because she once sang a Morgan Wallen song in his house, and that claim was made while Chickenfry made it clear she was holding back.

It should be interesting to see what she reveals next, but I have no doubt it will cause a stir. This situation is getting absolutely wild. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.