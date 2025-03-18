Country Star Teases New Song, Has Fans Going Wild With Reactions: LISTEN

Zach Bryan continues to tease more and more music for his fans.

Bryan has been on a bit of a roll lately since his very ugly and very public split from Brianna Chickenfry. How do you get over a break-up?

Find something else to focus on. That's music for the "Revival" singer. Plus, it appears he might also have landed himself a new girlfriend.

The man is firing on all cylinders.

Zach Bryan teases new song.

The popular singer teased a new song on TikTok late last week, and it's definitely not one his fans are going to want to miss.

"To quit drinkin n thinkin that I’s gonna die before thirty," Bryan captioned the TikTok video, which has more than three million views.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

In case you couldn't already have guessed it, the comments section immediately erupted in support of the country phenom:

They could never make me hate him

never wrote a bad song

RELEASE THIS

Love this

okay this sounds like old ZB. i like it

Best snippet in a minute

love you damn much

beautiful

Top 3 and he ain’t 2 or 3

Will he ever write a bad song?

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. We're going through a bit of a revival and resurgence in country music at the moment.

It feels like the genre is abandoning the pop garbage that appeared to be taking over for years. Country music is getting back to its old ways, and that's great news for fans.

Zach Bryan is definitely one of the men leading the way. There's no question about that at all.

It should be fun to see what he cooks up next. I have no doubt it will impress. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.