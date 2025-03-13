Country Music Star Appears To Have New Girlfriend With A Fire Instagram: PHOTOS

It appears Zach Bryan is finally rebounding after a nasty breakup.

The "Something in the Orange" singer broke up with Brianna Chickenfry in October 2024, and the failed relationship has been in the news ever since.

Turns out breaking up while in the public spotlight can generate some tough feelings and bad PR. What do you do when you're down on your luck?

Find a way to bounce back.

Zach Bryan appears to go public with potential new girlfriend.

Well, it appears Bryan is bouncing back in a big way. He posted a photo on his Instagram story of a bikini-clad woman named Hannah Duncan, according to Whiskey Riff.

We all know it's only official once it's on Instagram, and that certainly appears to be the case here. Naturally, I had to do a deep dive as a Big J journalist.

The results aren't disappointing. It turns out Hannah Duncan has quite the presence on Instagram.

What's interesting is that as of publication, Hannah Duncan doesn't appear to have publicly posted anything featuring Zach Bryan.

Read into that as much as you'd like to. Of course, she has a relatively small following. She might not feel the need to.

After all, he's the celebrity, and she appears, by all accounts, to be a civilian.

Is Zach Bryan finally on the up and up after a tough breakup with Chickenfry? Time will tell, but it certainly seems like that might be the case. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.