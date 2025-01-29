Country Music Star's Ex-Girlfriend Makes Shocking Money Claim: WATCH

Brianna Chickenfry would have needed generational money to sign an NDA with Zach Bryan.

The popular podcaster and country music star went through a really intense and ugly split back near the end of 2024. She alleged she was offered millions to sign an NDA, alleged he engaged in abusive behavior during the relationship and even got angry with her because she was singing a Morgan Wallen song in his house.

The NDA claim has popped up again, and it turns out she did have a price.

Brianna Chickenfry talks NDA/Zach Bryan price tag.

Chickenfry was allegedly offered $12 million to sign an NDA. There's no question that $12 million is a lot of money. That's more money than most Americans earn in a lifetime. Yet, she said no and walked away.

Her true price? Get ready to be shocked.

"No, no rebuttal. Once I declined… well it started low, and then they kept going higher. And then it hit $12 million. I think it was five [million] and I laughed in their face…. If they offered me, like, $100 million, I would’ve. That’s crazy…He’s richer than people think," Chickenfry said on "One Night with Steiny" when discussing how much money she would have needed to sign an NDA.

You can watch her full comments below starting around 11:00, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Wanting $100 million to sign an NDA is some big league kind of action. Having $12 million would be nice. Having $100 million is a game-changer.

That's the kind of money that can set up a family for generations to come. As crazy as it might sound, you can blow through $12 million if you don't know what you're doing.

Look at all the horror stories from lottery winners who blew it all. It can happen, as crazy as it might sound. Now, blowing through $100 million?

That's going to be significantly harder. The interest alone on $100 million invested smartly would be enough to live like a king.

I wouldn't blame anyone who would take that check. You'd make more money in one day than pretty much all the best athletes on the planet do in a year.

How much money would it take for you to sign an NDA? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.