If You've Ever Wanted To Own An Iced Tea Can With Ozzy Osbourne's DNA, I Have Some Cool News For You

The idea is that perhaps one day, fans can clone the Prince of Darkness himself.

Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up for the final performance of his career — for what I think might be the third or fourth time in his career — when he performs solo and with Black Sabbath early next month in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

So, there's a lot of Ozzy buzz, which is, of course, fitting given that he's a rock and metal legend, and drink brand Liquid Death decided to get in on it with one of the wildest promotional tie-ins I've ever seen.

Liquid Death is known for the edgy marketing of their canned water, seltzers, and iced teas that feature a lot of imagery that would look right at home on a Black Sabbath t-shirt, so it makes sense that they'd hook up with the Prince of Darkness for a marketing stunt.

What they came up with was having Ozzy drink out of ten cans of their iced tea (which, no free ads, but it's pretty damn delicious), that they then put in collectors cases which he signed..

That way, for $450, you could, in theory, clone Ozzy, making him "infinitely recyclable" like the aluminum cans the beverages come in.

If you're thinking to yourself, "Man, $450 for a 1-of-10 signed piece of Ozzy memorabilia isn't too bad," you're out of luck because they've already sold out.

I was a little bummed to have missed out on one of these myself, becuase what a cool conversation piece a crumpled can of tea with Ozzy's spit on it would be.

The Prince of Darkness' farewell show on July 5th is being called "Back to the Beginning" and he will perform solo material as well as some Sabbath songs with the bands original lineup consisting of rifflord Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward on drums, which is big because he didn't participate in the band's previous reunion and final world tour.

Also on the bill for that day are Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Pantera, and more with special performances from the likes of Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, former Ozzy solo band members Jake E. Lee and Rudy Sarzo, Dave Draiman from Disturbed, Fred Durst from Limp Bizkit, Papa V Perpetua from Ghost, Wolfang Van Halen, and Sammy Hagar among others.