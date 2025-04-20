Green Day Faces Backlash For Anti-Israel Lyrics At Coachella, Fellow Rocker Wants To Talk It Out

The lead singer of one of the biggest metal bands on the planet would like a word with one of the biggest punk bands on the planet.

I don't know if you stayed up to speed with what was happening at Coachella or if you blocked it out like childhood trauma, but one of the headliners was Green Day.

Now, that's not a band that shy away from politics, and lately, frontman Billie Joe Armstring has been changing the lyrics to some of the bands songs to fit current political situations.

In one instance, while performing the song "Jesus of Suburbia" off the 2004 record American Idiot, Armstrong switched the line "runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized" to "runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine."

Of course, ultra left-wing punk rockers being champions of leftist causes is nothing new, but this apparent support for Palestine, despite the atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel and Gaza, struck a nerve with David Draiman, frontman for the metal band Disturbed.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, Draiman is Jewish and an outspoken supporter of Israel, and he extended an invite to Armstrong to discuss the situation so he could explain to Armstrong — who let's be real, chugs leftist Kool-Aid morning, noon, and night — about the ongoing war from the Israeli perspective.

I can tell you now, Armstrong will never accept this and that's because he'd probably find himself in way over his head. Like I said, that leftist Kool-Aid is a heck of a beverage, and it's amazing what it gets people to shout about without having any idea what it is they're talking about.

As for Draiman, he's been to Israel quite a few times and has spoken to those fighting in the war.

So, yeah, I think Draiman could talk circles around a poser like Armstrong on this topic.