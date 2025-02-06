If You're A Patriot And Need A New Airline, I Just Found The Most Pro-America, Pro-Trump One Out There

I've long said that JetBlue is by far – by far – the best airline out there. I don't love flying (hate it, actually), but when I do fly, I do my best to fly JetBlue.

Now, I lived in Boston for four years, so flying JetBlue was easy back then because that's basically their hub. You wanna go anywhere, you're flying JetBlue outta the northeast. Since I'm back in Florida now, it's a little tougher.

I've been forced to dabble in Spirit, which has been quite the experience. Not saying it's any better or worse (it's worse), just that it's different.

You ever flown Allegiant? My God. Talk about holding on for dear life.

Anyway, I'm not here to dunk on other terrible airlines. I'm here to heap praise on JetBlue for A) having great in-flight TV service, and B) loving our great Gulf of America!

JetBlue might just be based

Yes! JetBlue is BASED! I knew it. I knew my airline would love my president. Love this pilot, too. Listen, folks. We need to embrace the Gulf of America. The Libs won't do it, so we HAVE TO.

Here's a little secret I'll let you in on, too – my wife is in the process of making me a Gulf of America hat. True story. She's designing it, and I'm currently mulling different hat options to put it on.

That's how serious I am about our great ocean. It's OUR ocean. Not Mexico's. America's.

I know it, you know it, and JetBlue knows it. The Libs HATE it. They think it's so dumb. I think it's brilliant. Trump, once again, is playing 4-D chess while the wokes on the left are playing checkers.

They can't keep up. He's moving too fast, and signing too many executive orders, that their heads are just SPINNING.

But not JetBlue. They're on board, and taking great patriots all across the US of A AND the Gulf of America.

#MyAirline.

PS: this little soundbite from December is … ominous.