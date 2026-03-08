If You're Mad About Daylight Saving Time, Grow Up

If you know me or have even read more than a few of my articles since I started here at OutKick, then you know there are few things in this world I love more than sleep.

Aside from seeing the Gators win a national championship in football, I can't think of anything I want more than a perfect night of sleep, so you would think I'd be grabbing my torch and joining the angry mob in their fight against Daylight Saving Time, right?

After all, we did lose an hour of sleep this weekend.

However, I don't hate Daylight Saving Time. As a matter of fact, I'm a big fan.

If you're one of the many people who get viscerally angry that we have to set our clocks forward an hour every March, my advice would be to grow up.

First of all, most people don't even truly know what Daylight Saving Time is, so allow me to educate you.

DST is when the clocks move FORWARD an hour in order to SAVE DAYLIGHT.

I can't tell you how many people refer to moving our clocks back an hour in November as "Daylight Saving Time" or when people talk about a specific time for a party in July being "8pm Eastern Standard Time."

No, it's "Eastern DAYLIGHT Time."

Anyway, for the people who are actually smart enough to grasp that concept, most of the rest of the mob forming to combat DST is just angry we lose an hour of sleep Sunday morning.

Again, grow up.

You have literally six months to prepare for Daylight Saving Time. Maybe instead of drinking yourself blind on Saturday night, you could hit the hay an hour earlier and make up for that lost time.

It's simple math here, folks.

And I want to reiterate that I love Daylight Saving Time, even if it means we lose an hour of sleep for a day.

It's worth it when the sun doesn't set at 6pm, and we are all driving home from work in pitch darkness with a case of seasonal depression.

Even Trump tried to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and was met with backlash from Congress (shocker).

I love the idea of an extra hour of sunlight, as well as the fact that everyone who hates having to move their clocks forward and backward every six months would get a reprieve.

It's a win-win!

Regardless of what becomes of this debate, quit your whining!

It happens every year (unless you live in Arizona, I've heard) and it sucks for a day or two, but then we get longer days, and it means summer is almost here. So buck up and get over it.

Long live Daylight Saving Time.