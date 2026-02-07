You'll Never Guess Where They Just Threw Iguana On Pizza (Alright, It Was Florida)

Let's face it, we're all kind of intrigued by this...

I didn't think there was a culinary debate that could divide the room faster than the one about whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza, but I think I found one: Does iguana belong on pizza?

I feel like upon hearing that, you either threw up in your mouth a little bit or leaned forward, intrigued, thinking, "Tell me more…"

I'd be lying if I said I wasn't part of the latter camp.

So, recently, as was the case in most of the country, Florida experienced a serious cold snap. When that happens, it somewhat famously leads to iguanas getting stunned by the cold temperatures. This can be dangerous, as the frozen iguanas can fall out of trees and land on people.

But they can also present a nice opportunity for culinary invention.

According to Fox 13 Tampa Bay, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued an executive order allowing people to scoop up cold-stunned iguanas — an invasive species in Florida — without a permit.

That's what the folks at Bucks Coal Fired Pizza in North Palm Beach did, and they went a step further, throwing the frozen reptiles on a pizza they dubbed "the Everglades."

Let's unpack the game film for a second because that was a lot to take in.

That was a pie with an olive oil base, some cheese, bacon, venison, and then the iguana, specifically its tail meat, finishing it off.

Now, get it out of your head for a second that there's iguana meat on that pie. You can't tell me it doesn't look dynamite, and if you were at a party and had no clue what it was, you'd want a slice.

I think if someone stuck a slice of that under your nose, you've got to try it, even if just for the story.

And honestly, it doesn't sound half bad.

Alligator meat is great, and I figure that's not too far removed from iguana. In that clip, they compare it to frog legs, which aren't my favorite, but not the worst thing I've ever tried.

Maybe next time we get a deep freeze, we'll see some more iguana pies floating around, and we can give it a shot.