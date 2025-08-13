You'll Never Guess What Former Georgia QB Jake Fromm Is Doing Now

I often joke – perhaps in a mean way – about all these NFL preseason games featuring players who will soon be insurance agents. I don't really intend it to be mean, but it obviously comes off like that.

But it's true! Just ask former Georgia QB Jake Fromm.

You'll never guess what our man is doing with his time nowadays. That's right. Recently, Jake was announced as the newest addition to the Sterling Seacrest Pritchard team – an insurance brokerage in Atlanta!

Incredible:

Big fumble by State Farm here

I mean, it's perfect. Almost, of course. Obviously, there's a pretty big miss here by State Farm. I see it. You see it. We all see it.

How in the hell does State Farm not immediately hire Jake Fromm? If he's in the insurance game, he needs to be with State Farm. It's natural. It fits.

Hi, I'm Jake Fromm State Farm.

The ad writes itself. The commercials would feed families for generations. Jake would make way more from a couple TV spots in the State Farm red than he ever did in the NFL.

Unfortunately, he was at Georgia pre-NIL, so he would certainly make more than he did (allegedly) in Athens.

Huge bag-fumble by State Farm, who has been shoving Jake down our throats for years now. Years. I'm so tired of Jake from State Farm. It's well past time to mix it up, and Jake Fromm would've been a cult hero.

He'd immediately join Flo from Progressive, the Geico caveman/lizard, and AT&T Lily on the Mount Rushmore of TV characters.

Who else is on there? The Good Hands Allstate guy who was also briefly the President of the United States in 24? Maybe. The Aaron Rodgers Discount Double-Check was also a thing for a while. The little cartoon Army guy from The General who did commercials with Shaq for a decade?

All good suggestions. I'd put Jake Fromm State Farm up there with any and all of them.

Big miss.