You'll Never Guess This Guy's Last Words Before A Shark Sent Him To The ER

You're definitely more scared of them than they are of you.

When it comes to famous last words, we know the classics.

"Hold my beer."

"Don't try this at home, kids."

"I'm thinking about drafting Kyle Pitts again this year."

Amateur spearfisherman, Chance Armand, gave us a new one while free-diving off the coast of Florida this summer.

No, this wasn't clickbait. I read the entire article, and he actually said that.

"Sharks won't do anything to you," being the last thing out of your mouth before a bull shark gives you a reverse skin graft is about as close to tragic irony as you can get.

Luckily for Armand, he not only survived to tell the tale, but he was also able to save his leg in the process.

They say chicks dig scars, and if that's the case, our guy Chase here should be able to walk out of any bar in America with his personal choice for the night.

If your stomach churns easily, I would suggest steering clear of the pictures, but Armand's left leg looks like Carrie on prom night.

I've lived in Florida and been in and around the ocean for more than 75 percent of my entire life, and I can tell you with absolute certainty I have a healthy respect for and fear of sharks.

Never in my wildest imagination would I tell my family that these things - specifically bull sharks - "won't do anything to you."

The old "they're more scared of you than you are of them" routine doesn't fly in this instance, my friend.

To Armand's credit, he went full MacGuyver mode and made a makeshift tourniquet out of some materials on the boat, so at least he wasn't some run-of-the-mill tourist in over his skis.

After an event this traumatizing, 99 percent of people would probably say "F that" and stay in the boat moving forward, but not Armand.

The madman plans on getting back in the water ASAP.

"Hopefully, once the stitches are out, I'll be back in the water for grouper season, starting on Sept. 1," he said. "Just as long as I get the green light from the doctor that I'm not going to catch some gnarly infection or something. … I'm a little too dumb to quit."

Couldn't have said it better myself, Jacques Cousteau!