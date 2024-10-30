If You Think Joe Rogan 'Needs' Kamala Harris More Than She Needs Him, You Haven't Been Paying Attention

For those who can break through the disgusting YouTube censorship and find it, the Joe Rogan-Donald Trump interview is still blowing up the internet today – nearly a week later.

A week!

The latest numbers are in – don't stop the count on this one! – and they are truly staggering. Nearly 40 million views in just four days. And that's just woke YouTube. The Spotify numbers. The Twitter views. The clicks, shares, and reposes? It's insane. We've never seen anything like it. May not ever again.

Anyway, all that to say that I spent yesterday – my OFF day – scrolling through Twitter and seeing some of the dumbest, most unhinged takes I've ever seen over Rogan telling Kamala Harris she needs to come to him if she wants an interview.

As David Hookstead would say (what a giant menu that is!), let's be crystal clear … Joe Rogan is far more popular than Kamala Harris is or will ever be. Ever. Ain't even kind of close.

He owns the most popular podcast not only today, but of all time. It has more reach than anything we've ever seen. It's a machine. A behemoth in an industry that is currently taking off like a rocket ship.

He's also not running for president NEXT WEEK. Kamala Harris is. Anyone who thinks Rogan is out of line for not bending the knee to Kamala's demands is insane and truly more out of touch than I ever thought possible.

Kamala Harris needs Rogan

…. (whispers: it is, because she doesn't do anything!)

They're insane. Just insane. Look, Donald Trump broke the left a long, loooooooooong time ago. Eight years ago Tuesday, actually. Happy anniversary!

So, I've known for a while now that they're truly unhinged. The Democratic Party is so far gone it's not even funny. Has been for some time.

But I didn't realize they were this out of touch with reality. It's amazing, really.

Joe Rogan does not need Kamala Harris. Joe Rogan does not work for Kamala Harris. Joe Rogan does not serve Kamala Harris. In fact, quite the opposite.

Besides the Puerto Rico nonsense, it's been a bloodbath for Kamala in terms of polling the past week or so. Like, really, really bad. Doesn't mean she won't win – we all lived through 2020 election night – but it ain't looking great.

She needs Joe Rogan. And if she didn't think so a few days ago, she definitely does now after going on Shannon Sharpe's podcast and seeing just dreadful numbers.

Truly dreadful:

Again, it's not close. Joe Rogan is in an entirely different stratosphere than everyone else when it comes to the world of podcasting.

So no, Joe doesn't need to work around Kamala Harris' schedule. She needs to work around his.

Between calling Trump Hitler and fake-liking Puerto Rico all of a sudden, I'd imagine she can fit him in.