Here Are Donald Trump's Top Moments On Joe Rogan's Podcast

Kamala Harris had the chance to, but she declined, citing her busy schedule.

Donald Trump, however, had no problem stepping into the podcasting octagon with Joe Rogan. The Joe Rogan Experience podcast is the world's most listened to digital program, averaging over 14+ million listeners in what is always a no-holds-barred, real conversation during which Rogan is never shy about calling out guests if he thinks they've done something wrong.

The result? Trump and Rogan talked for three hours about a variety of topics, and, more specifically, about the Republican Presidential candidate's platform should he be reelected. Kamala Harris can barely handle a CNN Town - imagine her going on Rogan for three hours? It was never going to happen.

Below are a few of the highlights, but I'd encourage everyone to listen to the entire interview.

RFK IS IN

Rogan asked Trump about Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who Trump said he disagrees with on certain issues such as fossil fuels, but when it comes to issues like health, he supports what RFK has been fighting for throughout th years..

"I will have RFK Jr. as my Administration," Trump responded before saying that Big Pharma was ‘not thrilled’ when he and RFK Jr. started talking and becoming friends.

VOTER ID

"Mail-in ballots are a problem. Voter ID is the most bizarre problem that I've never seen anyone articulate in a way that's convincing," Rogan began. "It doesn't make sense. Why would you not want people to have an ID?"

Trump absolutely lit up this topic when Rogan brought it up, as he eviscerated California Governor Gavin Newsom for his immigration policies regarding voting and more. "When you go to the supermarket they even ask you to show your ID!" Trump continued.

"IT'S F'N HORRIBLE WHAT THE LEFT HAS DONE TO COPS"

Rogan also brought up one of THE most important topics and issue that the mainstream media refuses to acknowledge during their polling: public safety.

America's cities are an absolute trainwreck right now - especially San Francisco, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago and more. The result has been criminals running wild knowing they will not face jail time, and retail stores having to lock up everything including toothpaste!

"The morale that the police department has in a lot of these cities where they've done this defund the police bullsh*t, the morale of these poor cops is f'n horrible… and these cops are suffering the consequences of it," Rogan began. "A lot of times, the [law-abiding] citizen just gives up because they know it won't be able to be dealt with due to defending and more.

"You don't even have an 1/8th of a second to to make a decision that's going to change their life. If they make the wrong decision they're going to end up on the front page of every newspaper in the country, and they're going to lose their house, their pension, and their wife," Trump responded.

DEMOCRATS ARE NOT TRADITIONAL DEMOCRATS

Regardless if you are a Republican or Democrat, anyone with an open mind can see that the Democratic Party has truly been forced to the extreme Left at times when it comes to certain issues. But on the flipside, the principles they once stood for in the 60s and 70s are NOT part of their platform - as we learned during COVID where they turned into censorship, regulating free speech and stifling freedom of expression.

Rogan brought this up in a brilliantly relatable way that he associated with the rebellious punk rock movement that historically had been a part of Left-learning traditions and beliefs.

But now? Rogan and Trump say that it's actually the Republicans who are now the rebels!

Whether you agree or disagree with Trump, at least you know more about him as a person as well as his policies. Kamala Harris should have taken Rogan up on his podcast offer as well, as some of the biggest complaints Democrats have with the Vice President is that she has flip-flopped on certain core principles or has been unclear on what she plans to do.

You can listen to the entire Donald Trump interview with Joe Rogan HERE.

And don't forget Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th!