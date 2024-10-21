Democrats Brutally Roasted Over Simple Kamala Harris Birthday Tweet

The Democrats might regret a tweet about Kamala Harris' 60th birthday.

One of the most famous tweets ever sent in the history of X was when Hillary Clinton famously wished herself a happy birthday during the 2016 election by writing, "Happy birthday to this future president."

Obviously, Hillary Clinton lost the election, Donald Trump became President after beating her and the tweet below is a painful reminder of why making predictions with birthday messages is a bad idea.

It's a lesson Democrats apparently didn't learn when wishing Kamala Harris a happy 60th birthday Sunday.

The Democrats cooked after wishing Kamala Harris a happy birthday.

The popular X account @TheDemocrats did nearly the exact same thing as Hillary's tweet when it wrote, "Happy birthday to our next president!"

Sigh. It's almost like some people don't even pay attention to history.

Seeing as how Trump is currently up in every single swing state in the RCP poll averages, it would seem foolish to decare Kamala Harris America's next President in a tweet that I'm sure has been screenshot thousands of times.

People were quick to jump on the tweet with plenty of reactions. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I had to triple check to make sure this is real and not a joke. It's very real, and as of publication, still up. It's absolutely going to go viral again if Donald Trump wins the election.

Does nobody learn from the past? Does nobody look at how things worked out before and learn what to avoid? Again, Hillary's birthday tweet declaring her America's next President during the 2016 election is one of the most famous tweets in the history of X because it blew up in her face so badly.

The Democrats just gave people unlimited ammo to roast her for years to come if Trump wins in November. Now, could Kamala win? It's possible, but right now, the polls certainly appear to favor the former President, and that's why this tweet is so funny.

We'll find out in November just how poorly the tweet from The Democrats might age. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.