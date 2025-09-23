Viral TikTok Shows Woman Trapped in Cruise Ship Waterslide High Above Open Ocean

Is there anything worse than getting extracted from something while on vacation?

I enjoy a nice trip down a waterslide, even if, when you break it down, it's one of society's dumber ideas. You stand in line for sometimes 45 minutes or more, wearing nothing but a swimsuit next to strangers who are wearing minimal clothing as well.

And what's the pay-off? A ride that ends with a splashdown after about 20 seconds.

READ: BEEFY DISNEY WATERSLIDE RIDER IS SUING FOR A SHOCKINGLY LOW NUMBER AFTER SERIOUS INJURIES: LAWSUIT

That's a best-case scenario. What you don't want to have happen is for the ride to come to a screeching halt, stranding you in a clear tube bolted to a cruise ship 100 feet or so above the ocean.

A video late last week of a woman having this exact experience went viral on TikTok.

Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer my waterslides without any of those upward bits. I find that gravity's record of getting you safely to the bottom, so long as you don't fight it, is undefeated.

Count this as another reason I prefer dry land vacations. The only thing worse than getting stuck in a waterside is getting stuck in one out in the middle of the ocean, hundreds of nautical miles from the nearest fire department with a Jaws of Life.

It's hard to tell what cruise line this happened on, but for any Carnival brass reading this, you can relax. The New York Post reports that this appears to have happened on a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship, as some of them feature a water slide like this.

Honestly, it doesn't matter what cruise line it was. All that matters is that the lady needed to be extracted from that slide.

That's the sign of a bad vacation. I mean, getting a dirty hotel room or showing up to Wally World only to find out it's closed makes for a rough vacation, but the last thing you want is to be extracted from something.

That's never good.