You Can't Say He Doesn't Care: Johnny Knoxville Gets Emotional Because He Can No Longer Get Destroyed By Bulls

Coming to the realization that you can no longer do something you love to do is hard for a lot of people to come to terms with.

Watching someone like Jackass legend Johnny Knoxville get emotional while struggling with this reality isn't easy to watch either.

The 54-year-old sat down with Rolling Stone for an interview and revealed that the upcoming Jackass masterpiece, their fifth, due out in late June, would be their last. At least with the names we've grown to love.

"This will be the last one. This is the natural place to end. So it’s going to be absolutely awful," Knoxville said.

But don't expect to see Johnny Knoxville doing any stunts that could possibly result in a head injury. He said last month, according to Variety, that he's over his limit for concussions.

Johnny Knoxville Gets Emotional Over Giving Up Bulls

That means no more of one of his favorite stunts of all-time, getting destroyed by bulls. In the last movie from the franchise, Jackass Forever, he was seriously injured by a bull.

Knoxville was flipped in the air and landed on his head. He suffered a brain hemorrhage, a concussion, a broken wrist and a broken rib. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still want to perform the stunt.

He does and gets emotional discussing the fact that he can no longer go toe-to-toe with bulls during the Rolling Stone interview.

"I don’t want to get emotional. I can't… God damn, I hate when this happens… I can't mess around with bulls anymore," Knoxville said as he fought back tears.

"Yeah, it’s terrible," he responded when asked if that made him emotional. He then said, "I just want to play with them. I’m trying not to. I'm trying not to indulge in those thoughts."

What a legend. If you can't get your ass up and out to the theaters when this comes out, that's on you and don’t even try to say that Johnny Knoxville has gone too Hollywood and that he doesn’t love Jackass.

That's real emotion you see. That's a man who has put it all on the line and is upset he has to set limits on what he can and can't do. He doesn’t have to do it anymore, but he wants to.

That's love. Thank you, Johnny Knoxville for everything. You've "played" enough with the bulls in this lifetime.