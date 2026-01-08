Johnny Knoxville Announces 'Jackass 5' And It's Finally Time To Give Them The Oscar They Deserve

It's a little early to be making plans for late June. Still, I already know one place you'll be able to find me: in a movie theater scarfing down a sack of popcorn and a $10 Coke Zero (with a splash of cherry syrup because I live on the edge), and watching the latest installments in one of cinema's greatest franchises, Jackass.

Johnny Knoxville, the man who kick-started the franchise by testing self-defense products and letting people kick him in the crotch, announced that a fifth Jackass movie, no, film will hit theaters on June 26.

"Well, a wang dang and hot damn doodle, we are starting the year off with a bang," Knoxville wrote on social media. "We wanted to let you know that this summer, Jackass is back!! We will see you in theatres on June 26th. More to come, but wanted you to hear it from us first!!"

I like how he wrote "theatres," because that's the classy way of spelling it.

Can you believe after everything these fellas have put their bodies through over more than a quarter century, they're still shooting each other in the ass with paintball guns and licking tasers?

It's incredible, and it's why I have to make — once again — my case for why the stuffy, pompous stiffs at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences need to get off their high horse and give the Jackass crew Oscars.

At the very least, honorary Oscars.

For my money, no series of movies makes me laugh on a visceral level. It just taps into the lizard part of your brain that laughs at people getting hit in the nards or shaving a big chunk of their buddy's hair.

On top of that, there is no other movie where the cast puts their money on the line in the name of cinema more than Jackass. They've broken countless bones, and one time someone shoved a toy car up their butt (RIP Ryan Dunn).

Did Daniel Day-Lewis ever do that?

I don't know what he does in his personal life, but he never did it for a movie… unless he saved it for Phantom Thread.

I didn't see that one.