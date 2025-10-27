Sunday Was Banner Day For UFO Sightings

2025 may end up being the year of the alien.

If you spent all afternoon and evening Sunday indoors watching football, first and foremost, congrats because that sounds like an awesome day, but secondarily, you might have missed one of the thousands of UFOs spotted along the Eastern seaboard.

Now, as you may already know, 2025 has been one hell of a year for UFO sightings, but Sunday, Oct. 26, may go down as one of the craziest days for unidentified objects we've seen.

What's crazy about these sightings is that a lot of them took place underwater.

Great! So, now we have to worry about interdimensional beings attacking us by land, air, and sea now too?

Look at that heat map, though.

They all seem to be congregating in the greater New York area, meaning they're either huge Jaxson Dart fans or, just like with every other disaster movie, they want to blow up the Big Apple.

Why is it always New York?

Well, not to be outdone by her American counterparts, Mother Russia also reported some strange sightings in the sky on the same day the Atlantic Ocean was under siege.

Listen, I'm no astronomer or astrophysicist, but that thing is moving way too slow and is way too green to be a traditional meteor.

We all remember the Chelyabinsk meteor (and if you don't, I have linked the video below), and that thing looks different from the second most destructive space rock to ever strike the Motherland.

Look, I don't want to be "that guy," but with all the hubbub over the 3i/Atlas object that is currently moving through our solar system, would it be a stretch to say these UFO sightings are connected in some way?

I mean, probably. But that's not going to stop people from speculating.

Others are saying the Russian object is space debris, and they're probably right, but we shouldn't let facts get in the way of a good UFO narrative.

That still doesn't explain all the weird stuff happening in the Atlantic, though.

I think it's safe to say we have some strange things going on right now, but I must reiterate this needs to wait until AFTER football season.

Lord forbid I get zapped into oblivion by alien technology before another disappointing season from my teams.