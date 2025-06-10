'Yellowstone' Creator Reveals Chaos Behind The Scenes, Near Disaster Unfolded: DETAILS

Taylor Sheridan, apparently, had to make some changes in order to save "Yellowstone."

The epic neo-Western saga wrapped up in December 2024 after five seasons on the Paramount Network. The show has also sparked multiple spin-offs, and several more are on the way.

There's no doubt Sheridan created something epic, and it helped boost him into becoming the best visionary in Hollywood. However, there were apparently some issues nobody knew about.

Taylor Sheridan reveals changes he had to make to save "Yellowstone."

The "Yellowstone" creator is known for being an insanely hard-worker who does an absurd amount of writing. Well, it turns out there was briefly a writers' room put together for the show, and it was, apparently, a disaster to the point Sheridan had to return to take over.

Sheridan said the following during a conversation with Peter Berg (via GoldDerby):

"I found myself in a situation where I was writing scripts on the weekend to shoot the next week. We tried to put a room together, and there was no time to put a room together. So then I wrote all of Season 2. They did try to hire a room for Season 3, and the scripts were so bad that they called me back while I was directing this movie in New Mexico with Angie [Jolie], and they said, 'You’ve got to help us out. The actors won't go to work. They're mutinying.' And so I wrote an episode of Yellowstone every Saturday."

I'd love to know what was in the scripts that damn near sparked a mutiny and forced Sheridan to return. It sounds like they must have been *BRUTALLY* bad.

I can only imagine how quick Sheridan was to return to make sure his golden goose wasn't ruined. The good news is Sheridan was able to make sure the ship didn't sink.

Not only did he return, but the ending of season three was one of the best cliffhangers in TV history. The entire Dutton clan was attacked, and nobody knew he was alive and who was dead.

It was a masterclass in writing from Sheridan.

Now, "Yellowstone" fans sit and wait to see what comes next in the universe created by Sheridan. I have no doubt it will be very entertaining. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.