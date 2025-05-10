'Yellowstone' Fans Erupt With Rage Over New Series, But Is It Justified?

"Yellowstone" fans appear split on the upcoming new spinoff.

CBS announced that the network will air a spinoff titled "Marshals" focused on Kayce Dutton - the character played by Luke Grimes.

The plot is described as, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

Personally, I'm very excited. I think Kayce is one of the best characters in the "Yellowstone" universe, and Luke Grimes is a special talent.

"Yellowstone" fans react to spinoff focused on Kayce Dutton.

Taylor Sheridan continues to expand the universe he created, and you'd think fans would be down for it. However, opinions are all over the place on Reddit with viewers reacting.

Check out some of the responses to the news of the latest series below:

Is anyone confirmed beyond Grimes? Because he threw away his existing badge with tears of joy in his eyes and half his character arc was about mild ptsd. So why would he sign on with another law enforcement agency? Easy: Monica is dead. Possibly Tate as well. Joining the Marshalls allows him to pursue VENGANCE.

That's the only way I'm tuning in. If Monica and Tate were killed and this is a one season of vengeance epilogue.

Kaycee and Monica could be the stars of a show called "Characters I don’t care about"

The plot: Monica crying all the time because Kayce is away working and busy. Tate will be sent to the 6666 because with Kayce and Monica never together he won’t be able to deliver his "Get a room!" line. 🥴 Monica leaves Kayce for Martin, the physical therapist in Y S2 (later played Sam in 1883). FINALLY TS will bring Avery back into Kayce’s life and there will be a couple with actual chemistry! 🔥 This is the only way I could see myself watching. I’m not about to spend more years seeing Monica be depressing AF.

Kayce is soo boring.

Can we just let the show die lol

I don't want anything to do with the ranch.....except a small 5000 acres, but then I REALLY don't want anything to do with the ranch believe me.

They should have just made a better ending for Yellowstone.

Pass.

He can not carry a show by himself. He literally has no on screen magic. None. Yellowstone was carried by Costner, Kelly and Cole. I’m not even sure Kelly and Cole have the magic themselves. Costner is what made Yellowstone legitimate, even when it went off the rails in season 4. You still can’t take your eyes off him when he’s on screen. The new show with Beth and Rip hinges on Kelly. She proved to be a heavy hitter on TV. This is going to be really interesting.

I don’t understand how it’s even a remotely logical idea, the Yellowstone was directly involved in mass mass murdering and terrorism, so the Marshalls high a guy from the family that was smack dab in the middle of it all? Not to mention Rip and Beth are still on the run for kidnapping and murdering.

So we get more seasons where we get to listen to Monica complain every day? yayyy. /s

I don’t doubt it will be good, but it’s very different from the direction his character was headed at the end of Yellowstone.

I doubt it will be good. I strongly doubt it.

We. Do. Not. Want. More. Of. His. Bullsh*t. Wife.

I like Kayce so I’ll check it out. I would love for a show with jimmy as the main character, when he went to the 6666 loved his scenes. Fast forward the scene with the horse though when I rewatch, that was a one time deal.

I want a spinoff; Jamie, the Harvard years.

I don't think becoming a US Marshal makes sense for his character. He kept the East camp for his family to be rancher and live a simpler life.

I don't get it, a spinoff with the shows most overrated and souless character, that had no arc but finding himself in a feverdream...

I'll watch anything with Monica though

So…I guess the ranch didn’t work out huh? All those millions gone?

As long as Monica isn’t in the show

Honestly, I don't understand all the outrage and negativity. Sheridan is a creative genius, and he's currently the most influential person in Hollywood.

Everything he touches puts up insane viewership numbers. You'd think people would be really excited to see where Kayce's story goes next.

Not at all.

Seems like a lot of fans aren't impressed or excited at all.

People can watch it or they can ignore "Marshals." Either way, I can guarantee it will draw massive ratings, just like everything else Sheridan does. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.