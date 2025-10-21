'Yellowstone' Spinoff Adds Actress With Fire Instagram, Appears Destined To Be A Star: PHOTOS

"The Dutton Ranch" is expected at some point in 2026.

The "Yellowstone" universe continues to add talent to its roster, and a new addition is bound to make some waves online.

There are multiple spinoffs in the works from Taylor Sheridan, and the one with the most attention is "The Dutton Ranch."

The series will follow Beth and Rip after the events of the original saga. It's slated for release at some point in 2026.

"Yellowstone" spinoff adds Natalie Alyn Lind.

Variety reported a few days ago that "The Dutton Ranch" has added a handful of new talent to the cast, and that includes Natalie Alyn Lind.

Variety reports she'll play a character Oreana, and is described as, "a striking young woman with a wild and free spirit."

Lind has nearly 500,000 followers, and her page is loaded with viral posts.

Well, buckle up, folks, because it appears Natalie Alyn Lind is about to become a major breakout star once "The Dutton Ranch" premieres.

She has previous roles on some big shows, but nothing that comes close to touching the Sheridan universe.

It's just speculation, but something tells me she's built for the big stage.

