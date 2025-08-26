'Yellowstone' Spinoff With Stacked Cast Gets Big Update, Adds Major Actress

The working title for the highly-anticipated "Yellowstone" spinoff of is "The Dutton Ranch."

The upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff focused on Beth and Rip finally has some public plot details.

Taylor Sheridan continues to grow his "Yellowstone" empire, and he has the following spinoffs in the works:

"1944" - The third prequel series. Takes place after the events of "1923."

"Dutton Ranch" (working title) - A spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time.

"Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

While "1944" has the most intrigue and mystery surrounding it, there's no question "The Dutton Ranch" is going to be the driving force.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles is a surefire sign it's going to put up huge viewership numbers.

"Yellowstone" spinoff details released.

Yet, there's been little information publicly shared about Sheridan's latest mega-project. That is now changing, thanks to a Deadline report.

The outlet reported the plot details as follows:

"The Dutton Ranch, home to Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Hauser), is a testament to the peace they sought, fought for, and nearly died for, as they’ve come to cherish their 7,000-acre ranch. With tough times and stiff competition, Beth and Rip do what they must to survive, all while ensuring Carter (Little) becomes the man he’s supposed to be."

Deadline also reported that five-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening is joining the cast. She "will play Beulah Jackson, the powerful, cunning and charming head of a major ranch in Texas," according to the same report.

Sounds like "The Dutton Ranch" might have one of its many villains.

There's no official release date yet for "The Dutton Ranch," but it's expected at some point in late 2025 or early 2026.