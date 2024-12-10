'Yellowstone' Faces Brutal Backlash As Fans Revolt In Anger

"Yellowstone" continues to get crushed by fans after airing a new episode Sunday night.

The second to last episode of the series aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and fans now just have one episode to put a bow on the saga of the Duttons.

With the finish line in sight, you'd think people would be debating ending theories (you can read the alleged ending that leaked online here), but that's not what's happening.

"Yellowstone" continues to face backlash.

There was some initial backlash after Sunday night's episode due to the fact some people weren't happy about Taylor Sheridan injecting himself into the story.

It wasn't a problem for me. I've always enjoyed Travis as a character. Many others do not. Well, those hoping that the outrage would die down are in for some disappointment.

It's only getting much louder. Reddit *IS ONE FIRE* with hot takes and reactions from people seething in rage. Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

TS had to throw in an ego stroke hiring Bella Hadid to be his gf.

Comes across that Yellowstone is nothing but a vessel for 6666 show now and setting that up

I'm surprised he didn't have 12 Victoria secret models all be his girlfriends and pretend he was Sheridan Universe Dan Blizerian

This was absolute ass.

That episode was pure trash. I can’t believe I wasted time watching it. There was way too much attention to the TS meaningless douche bag character who is irrelevant to the main storyline of the show.

I’m so pissed. I’ve adored this show for years and barring nothing short of a miracle, this could be one of the worst final seasons of any show I’ve ever seen.

Can't believe it took Sheridan two years to write this dogsh*t. One good episode- well, really only one great scene- in this whole final arc. Unbelievable.

Yellowstone "jumped the shark"!

Yep this ending is going to make everyone forget Game of Thrones S8. Now people will talk about how Yellowstone burned out but the studio kept it going. Kevin leaving was just the finale straw that broke this twirling ponies back.

Feels like he’s exploiting his audience. Squandering our support by taking advantage of our time-I have their attention so I’ll bask in my narcissistic glory for an hour. I didn’t know Travis was Sheridan, this is peak narcissism! Women are supposed to find it attractive that he’s a misogynistic asshole because of how he "rides?" Is this junior high? Give me a break lol

Imagine the head writer of any other huge series writing an episode about how his character is the coolest, toughest, most bad-ass man alive that women swoon over and men wish they could be? What a slab of sh*t this episode was.

Could’ve skipped that whole damn episode….

That poker scene was the low point of the entire series.

The scene where Jamie shouts at the TV represents a segment of the audience. Also, it's funny how emotionally, Colby's death seems to create more ripples on the cast rather than John Dutton's.

TS is blowing this up to piss off Costner after leaving the show. These episodes have been not just predictable but redundant. I don't need to see Beth play high-class bar games with cheating husbands again. We already saw her do that. If she's that good, put her on AGT. I feel like most of the characters are being done wrong. Oh wair.... I know what I forgot. Let's sell the ranch like a used car on facebook marketplace and not pay tax at the BMV. Go ahead and tell Rainwater the land is yours. The end.

Once again, egos got in the way and ruined what was to be an epic film. Now it will always be remembered as the "Epic film that almost was" What a disappointment.

It was pretty boring and drawn out just for a lead up to a funeral.

If you cut out all the unnecessary scenes and worthless monologues. This show could've wrapped in 2 episodes. What a joke

Didn't realize there's only one episode left. Going to be such garbage.

The outrage at this point is becoming comical. It's honestly funny how upset people are about the final season. All the critics and haters know that they're not legally required to watch, right?

Nobody is forcing them to watch. Personally, I'm kind of enjoying it. Is it perfect? No. Are there some flaws? Without a doubt, but let's not pretend like it's that bad.

Plus, Travis being a massive pain in the butt is very on-par for the character. Let's dial back the outrage.

Now, we have one episode left, and then "Yellowstone" will ride off into the sunset. Hopefully, we get the kind of conclusion fans deserve and have wanted since the show premiered in 2018. Do you have a theory on how the show will end? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.