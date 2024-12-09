'Yellowstone' Fans Erupt With Rage For One Simple Reason

Some "Yellowstone" fans aren't happy with the latest episode.

Episode 13 of season five aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network. You can read my full review and recap here. There's now just one episode left before the legendary neo-Western saga from Taylor Sheridan ends.

Opinions are all over the place. Some people - including myself - are enjoying it. Others don't like it, and plenty of anger has been on display since Sunday night.

*READ THE LEAKED ALLEGED ENDING HERE.*

"Yellowstone" fans seethe with rage.

The latest episode featured one character very prominently:

Travis - the cowboy played by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan.

Personally, I had no issue with Travis being in the latest episode, but that might be a minority opinion, judging from the takes flying around social media.

Check out some of the reactions and hot takes below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I honestly don't know why people are so fired up about Sheridan putting himself in the show. Travis has been around for seasons.

It's not a new development, and getting Travis to sell the horses is a critical storyline. Now, is it a bit absurd he made Bella Hadid his girlfriend and inserted a strip poker scene?

Sure, but it's his show. I can't be that upset about it.

Now, we sit and wait for the final episode this upcoming Sunday. It should be fascinating to see how it all ends. Hit me with your predictions and theories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.