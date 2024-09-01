'Yellowstone' Drops Chilling Footage From New Episodes: WATCH

"Yellowstone" has finally released some new footage from the show's return.

The legendary Western series created by Taylor Sheridan returns November 10th on the Paramount Network, and fans are eager to find out how the story of the Duttons wraps up (if it actually does at all).

Even though the alleged ending already leaked - read all about it here - fans can't help themselves when it comes to getting amped up.

Now, the first footage from season 5B is finally out.

"Yellowstone" drops new footage.

The show dropped a short teaser for the upcoming episodes that features Jamie, Beth, Rip, Monica and Lloyd all in never-before-soon previews.

There is also a few old moments of Kevin Costner mixed in, which is almost certainly designed to keep conspiracy theories about his return swirling.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Finally! Finally, we have a promo that doesn't just rehash old footage from previous seasons and episodes. There's brand new footage from season 5B.

No matter what you think about the chaos surrounding the show and Kevin Costner's exit (or did he secretly agree to return?), there's no doubt this is something fans are going to get hyped about.

It also clearly shows Beth getting ready to choke someone out and Kayce appearing to hide something under his sweater/jacket.

A weapon? Is Kayce back to give bad people the good news? We definitely can't rule it out. In fact, I'd bet that's the case.

We're a little more than two and a half months out. Can't wait to watch all the chaos and carnage unfold. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!