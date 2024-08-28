Bizarre 'Yellowstone' Preview Goes Viral, Might Offer Serious Clue

Okay, it's time to have a serious conversation about what's going on with "Yellowstone."

The show is slated to return on November 10, and different theories are floating around about how the show might end.

The reality of the situation is that no matter what anyone says, it's hard to imagine the ending fans get is what was originally planned before Kevin Costner left the series.

To make matters worse, the ending has already allegedly leaked online, and you can read it here.

What's up with the smoke and mirrors with the "Yellowstone" promos?

It seems like everyone has accepted the fact Kevin Costner is out the door, and the "Horizon" star said so himself.

However, you would never know that from watching the promos, including a new one released today. The promo material has made it very much appear the man responsible for playing John Dutton is in the mix.

Odd. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Now, let's look at this promo where someone seemingly resembling John Dutton can be seen entering a house.

Wait, there's more! Here's another one leaning heavily into Costner still playing John Dutton.

So, what the hell is going on? Costner says he's not coming back, fans know he's not coming back and yet, Paramount Network can't stop pumping out promo content with him front and center.

Is it possible that Kevin Costner reached a secret deal to return at least in a very small part? It might not be as crazy as it sounds.

Remember, Steve Carell returned for the finale of "The Office" without any advance warning to the audience. Keeping a lid on something like that is next to impossible, but it absolutely can be done.

If you asked me a week ago if there was any chance that Costner would return, I'd say absolutely not. I'd put the odds firmly at zero percent.

Now……I'm not so sure. It seems like something strange is going on. "Yellowstone" viewers are insanely dedicated and follow news related to the show.

No true fan is ignorant of Costner's fate. That's why all the marketing material is so weird to me. Instead of leaning into Beth, Jamie, Rip or Kayce, it's still John Dutton.

At the very least, it's a strange decision. Is it possible he's coming back? Am I starting to lose my mind? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.