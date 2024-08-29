'Yellowstone' Fans Hit With Shocking Update On Show's Future: DETAILS

There might be more "Yellowstone" than originally planned on the way.

Season five returns November 10th after an incredibly lengthy break, and it was previously announced that it would serve as the show's conclusion.

Kevin Costner is out (or is he?), the ending allegedly leaked online and there are plenty of theories floating around online.

Now, there's a new report season five might not actually be the end.

"Yellowstone" might get another season.

Deadline dropped a stunning report this week that the hit series from Taylor Sheridan "will likely not be ending" as planned, and "negotiations are underway for a sixth season of the flagship drama" with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.

The hope is for Beth and Rip to serve as the new faces of the series, which seems like the natural pivot in a post-Costner era.

The deals for a sixth season aren't done at this time.

The drama certainly never ends when it comes to Sheridan's neo-Western. It seems like there's always something new going on and it's in a constant state of flux.

There's been chatter going back months that Reilly, Hauser and Luke Grimes were in talks for a spinoff. Now, it sounds like instead of a spinoff, the show might just continue.

Deadspin noted Paramount Network has stopped marketing the show's return as its series finale. Read into that as much as you'd like, but it's certainly interesting.

More than anything, I just want a really solid conclusion. I think it's fair to say fans have earned that after being locked in for six years. I don't even care if there's a sixth season at this point. Just give me a great ending. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.