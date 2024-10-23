'Yellowstone' Fans React To New Preview, Many Are Clearly Not Happy

Some "Yellowstone" fans didn't seem overly impressed with the preview for the show's return.

The first official trailer for season 5B was released Tuesday ahead of the show's November 10th return. Personally, I liked the trailer a lot, but was definitely a bit confused why Kevin Costner was showcased so much.

After all, he's not on the show anymore. Why spotlight a character/actor who is out the door? Other than that, I thought the trailer was pretty intriguing.

*READ THE ALLEGED LEAKED "YELLOWSTONE" ENDING HERE.*

"Yellowstone" fans react to season 5B preview.

Well, it looks like I might be on an island because the comments on Reddit and X were all over the place, and many people weren't impressed. Others speculated Costner secretly filmed some scenes - which is a growing theory. For the record, it's not a theory I believe as of right now.

Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your thoughts on the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I find it interesting that they keep showing Costner

I’m guessing that Kevin Costner filmed a few scenes

Just curious, if Costner said he’s not returning to the series…how is he in the trailer?

Surprise!!! Kevin shows up in the trailer.... I saw a video message that said otherwise...

Is this a new show??? I can barely remember something like it yrs ago……

I do like Yellowstone but I feel like they’ve run out of ideas. This looked like a trailer to every previous season.

Can’t wait!!! Let’s go!!

Guarantee all of that footage of John was taken from deleted footage of 5A.

All the old footage from previous seasons is LOL.

So they’re gonna pretend John is in this season (he’s in the trailer a few times)… we all know it’s not gonna be the same without Kevin. Looks to be the same old formula too, Jamie messes up, acts a fool, Monica cries, Beth threatens someone…at least Mo is awesome

Of course the only shot of Monica is her crying

Theory: Kevin is secretly in the show, his "departure" was just to create buzz. Wishful thinking I know.

If Beth gets to beat Sarah’s ass with no consequences, I’m going to be pissed. She better at least get the Summer treatment.

The trailer is exciting! But after rewatching it for how many times, I am confused! The mix of old and new footage and adding different lines to old scenes gives me a whiplash! Still excited about November 10 though!

Why keep showing John as if he is in this season? Seems like not the best strategy unless he actually did secretly film some scenes.

The amount of old scenes is actually upsetting. I was so pumped to see the trailer, only to find out it's a lot of old scenes.

They use a ton of clips from old seasons. Pretty sure that clip of Kayce grabbing Jamie is from that episode where john finds out about the whole abortion debacle.

Not enough Rip in the trailer!

At least Costner had a big success with Horizon! Oh wait...should've finished out YS strong.

As you can tell from all the comments above, reactions are all over the place, but many people are truly confused by the preview. I don't blame them.

You can like the preview and also admit it doesn't make much sense that Kevin Costner is all over it. Also, what's up with all the old footage?

I noticed it Tuesday, but didn't really care. Now that many people have pointed it out, it's actually a bit wild how much of the preview is footage from previous seasons.

What did you think of the preview? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.