New 'Yellowstone' Preview Might Include Major Clue About Possible Death

Another "Yellowstone" promo is out, and it includes something fans are going to want to see.

The hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan returns for its final episodes on November 10th. As a huge "Yellowstone" fan, I can't wait.

The ending allegedly already leaked online (you can read the alleged ending here), but that hasn't done anything to slow down the hype train.

Fans simply can't wait to see how the story of the Duttons ends.

New "Yellowstone" preview released.

Another preview was released Thursday ahead of the show's return next Sunday, and it included a very brief snippet that might grab the interest of fans.

An FBI agent appeared to be investigating something and gathering evidence. Is it possible John Dutton is assassinated in the upcoming episodes and the FBI is called in? It's an interesting idea to float.

Watch the latest preview below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The FBI being featured is absolutely going to be a talking point ahead of the series November 10th return. It definitely gives some credibility to the idea that John Dutton will be written off the show by being killed. Without Kevin Costner returning, Sheridan is going to have to get creative.

It's also possible the FBI being featured in the preview is a complete misdirection meant to confuse and throw people off the scent.

Two more observations. Somebody is being taken to the train station in the preview, and it's also clear Mo has his war paint on for some kind of battle. So many questions! So few answers!

Make sure to catch the start of season 5B on the Paramount Network, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.