Heartbreaking 'Yellowstone' Episode Leaves Viewers Crying | Review

"Yellowstone" shocked viewers with its latest episode.

*WARNING: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

The 10th episode of season five of the hit neo-Western series - titled "The Apocalypse of Change" - aired Sunday night on the Paramount Network after a solid start to season 5B last week.

I understand many people were disappointed with the John Dutton staged suicide/murder storyline, but it was really the only option for Taylor Sheridan after Kevin Costner left the show.

That might be a tough pill for some to swallow, but it's 100% true. Now, it's all about everything unfolds following the murder/staged suicide.

That's what we got a look at with "The Apocalypse of Change."

"Yellowstone" airs heartbreaking episode.

There are a few big things to break down from this episode, and let's start with the biggest of them all. Jamie has accepted the situation Sarah placed him in.

Market Equities organized the murder of his father in order to take control of the ranch. Whether that was what he really intended to happen or not, that's what has happened.

The company murdered John Dutton under Sarah's supervision, and it's now on Jamie to handle the aftermath. It's not a position he truly wanted to be in, but he is.

Beth's response? She went and saw him, and vowed that her face will be the last face he ever sees on this Earth. The stakes are clear.

One will die. One will live.

Who survives remains to be seen, but it's clear they will now both attempt to murder each other. This is what fans have been craving since the series premiered in 2018.

Gone is any attempt to paint it like anything else. Beth wants Jamie dead. The feeling is mutual. Beth has Rip, Kayce and the ranch behind her. Jamie has an $80 billion company behind him. Take your bets.

But there's more!

Sarah and Market Equities floated Jamie running for the Governor of Montana in a special election. He will have their full support after making it clear he will use any and all possible legal maneuvers to get the ranch to work for their benefit.

Seeing as how there are only four episodes left, I have a feeling we're never going to see this special election happen. Also, the sex scene between Jamie and Sarah was a bit much! Talk about really cranking up the heat.

That leads me to the truly heartbreaking part. I damn near had tears in my eyes watching Kayce speak to Tate about Jon Dutton's death.

That was a punch to the gut. One of the reasons I've always resonated with "Yellowstone" is because I am the grandson of a great American who built a farming empire in Wisconsin.

My grandfather was a hero for generations of the family. Born into extreme poverty and surviving the Great Depression, he built a legacy that will carry forward for decades to come.

My grandfather passed away a couple of years ago. To be clear, not at all like John Dutton. He died in his 90s sharp as a tack, and he went quick. He was making jokes knowing it was the end of the line. That's all you can ask for.

Watching Kayce talk to his son about how Tate's grandfather died had tears in my eyes. It's hard for a lot of people to understand, but in that moment, I'm not sure I've ever connected more to "Yellowstone." Losing a larger-than-life figure who was known by everyone isn't easy.

It's a hell of a lot harder when that man has built something that carries exceptions passed down from generation to generation.

In that scene, I just thought about my dad, my uncles and my father's siblings who were already gone waiting for my grandfather on the other side.

Many people will never understand the weight children of people like that feel when the torch is passed. Taylor Sheridan did an amazing job writing that scene, and if I ever see another scene of "Yellowstone" again, that will be my favorite.

Heartbreaking, inspiring and uplifting all at once. Below is a picture of my grandfather shortly before his death. Gone but never forgotten. A John Dutton figure long before the world was ever introduced to the character.

The greatest friend a man could have, and not the kind of person you want to be on the wrong side of the fence against.

A few more quick points to break down:

Loved seeing Summer back. She's clearly shattered by John's death, and her interaction with Beth is proof that John's only daughter is an absolute piece of work. That made me irrationally angry. I hope we see Summer again this season. A liberal loon, but someone with a good spirit.

It's great to see Kayce and Monica living on their own private land. Of course, that's now over that they're packing up to the ranch. It's a painful reminder that every bit of happiness they find quickly ends.

The snake storyline had me freaking out. I hate snakes. Hate them.

Who else was crushed when Lloyd and Rip talked about how the ranch was all they'd ever known and the only place they'd ever been? That cut deep. I expect both to play major roles in whatever killing awaits us.

Sarah and Jamie not rocking Beth when she visited the latter's office should have resulted in an all-out brawl.

Overall, a very emotional, heartbreaking and great episode. Only four more episodes until we find out how the "Yellowstone" saga ends. Are you excited? I certainly am. Hit me with all your predictions and thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.