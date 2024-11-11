'Yellowstone' Returns With Shocking Twist: REVIEW

"Yellowstone" is *OFFICIALLY* back, and it returned with a bang.

The hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan premiered the start of season 5B Sunday night on the Paramount Network with "Desire Is All You Need."

After nearly two years since season five went on break, viewers finally got to watch the beginning of the end of Sheridan's legendary saga about the Dutton family.

Folks, the return didn't disappoint at all.

*WARNING: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN'T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

"Yellowstone" returns for the start of season 5B.

Let's get the elephant out of the room right away. Everyone wanted to know how Kevin Costner's exit would be handled. How would the hit Western saga handle the face of the franchise not returning? Some theories (the most popular ones) believed he'd be killed off-screen. Others suggested Costner might actually return.

Well, we didn't have to wait long at all for our answer:

John Dutton is dead.

Season 5B opens with John Dutton dead on the floor from what looks like a suicide. That's it. That's the ball game, folks.

Kevin Costner isn't walking through that door. John Dutton is dead as soon as season 5B starts, and Beth immediately suspects Jamie.

You know who doesn't suspect Jamie? Jamie.

That leads to a fascinating scene where Sarah Atwood has a meeting with the people behind the killing, and it's agreed making it look like a fake suicide is the best option.

It's believed, of course, Jamie is well aware of what's happening. It's only at the end of the episode when Sarah approaches Jamie in lingerie with champagne that we learn Jamie never actually was serious about having John Dutton killed. Atwood simply heard his comments at the end of season 5A and ran with them…….or that's what we're supposed to believe.

Kayce, notably, is hesitant to believe Jamie knows the people or has the ability to carry out such a killing. Beth has no doubt.

We now have the stage set for the five episodes ahead, and the stakes are clear:

It's Jamie vs. Beth….with Kayce being the wild card.

Beth is adamant that Kayce would come home and they will hatch a plan to kill Jamie. I'm less convinced that's what will happen. Seems a bit too obvious.

Overall, just an incredible return, and definitely worth the nearly two-year-long wait. I had high hopes, and the season 5B premiere absolutely met them.

Other notes:

Loved to see Jimmy on the 6666 ranch.

The scene with Rip in the store with the old man who makes spurs was awesome.

Always great to see a Taylor Sheridan cameo

Kayce and Monica now have a new place of their own with Tate. That was awesome to see.

It's great to finally have "Yellowstone" back, and I can't wait to see how the final episodes wind down. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.