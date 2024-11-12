Chilling 'Yellowstone' Preview Paints Dark Picture For Final Five Episodes: WATCH

The final five episodes of "Yellowstone" look like some outstanding entertainment.

The hit Western series from Taylor Sheridan returned Sunday night on the Paramount Network for the start of season 5B. You can read my full review/recap of the show's return here.

Season 5B consists of a total of six episodes, and after the return episode that aired this past Sunday night, we now have a total of five episodes to wrap things up.

Preview released for final five episodes of "Yellowstone."

Judging for a preview released for the final episodes, it certainly appears that fans are in for a very wild time down the stretch.

Give the preview of what comes next a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I know some viewers are seething with rage at John Dutton's fate (going to keep things spoiler free here), but I have no issue with how it was handled.

None. Not even a little bit. In fact, I'd argue his fate seemed pretty obvious to anyone paying attention. Now, with the John Dutton question answered, fans are eager to see how Sheridan puts a bow on the entire series.

After putting years and years of our lives into the series going back to 2018, viewers are craving a satisfactory ending. Something tells me we're going to get it.

Death is on the horizon. It's not if people start dying. It's simply a matter of when.

Prepare for chaos because it's coming. Let me know your thoughts on the premiere episode, and predictions moving forward at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.