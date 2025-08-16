Secret 'Yellowstone' Spinoff Series Revealed, Details Shrouded In Mystery

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan continues to be the busiest man on the planet.

Sheridan is the mastermind behind the "Yellowstone" universe. The man created one of the most successful shows of all time, and it's a cash cow for everyone involved.

Due to the original saga's insane success, multiple spinoffs - "1883" and "1923" - have already happened, and the following are in the works:

"1944" - The third prequel.

"Dutton Ranch" - A spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Connection to the "Yellowstone" universe not known at this time.

"Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

Taylor Sheridan quietly created another "Yellowstone" spinoff.

Well, I hope fans are ready because there's another "Yellowstone" spinoff in the works that the world was seemingly kept in the dark about.

The San Antonio Express-News recently reported that another spinoff is the works with the tentative title of "Rio Palo." That's Spanish for Stick River.

The series is set to film in Ferris, Texas, but the plot details remain completely unknown to the public. It appears that whatever Sheridan is cooking up is being kept guarded like our country's nuclear secrets.

While nobodyd has any idea what the new series is about, I think it's safe to say filming in Texas is going to provide a really cool backdrop for "Rio Palo."

"Yellowstone" took place in Montana, and the setting and featured locations became a character of their own throughout the show's five seasons. The mountains and ravines is where secrets went to die.

Texas, while a completely different setting, provides plenty of material for the cinematography to be just as epic as the original series.

Hopefully, we get some actual plot details soon. Either way, I'm excited to see what happens with "Rio Palo." Hit me at David.Hookstead@outkick.com with your thoughts.