Dead Or Alive? 'Yellowstone' Star Drops Bombshell About Fate of Major Character

Neal McDonough, who played Malcolm Beck in Season 2, pleads for the return of Malcolm Beck in spinoffs of the popular series.

Is a major "Yellowstone" character still alive?

The legendary neo-Western series created by Taylor Sheridan came to an end in December 2024 after five seasons.

Yet, as we all know, there are still plenty of more stories in the "Yellowstone" universe on the way with many spinoffs happening.

Will a familiar face make a return?

Neal McDonough Says Major ‘Yellowstone’ character isn't dead

Neal McDonough played Malcolm Beck in Season 2 of the series, and the character is easily among the best villains.

Season 2 ended with an epic hostage rescue raid carried out by the Duttons and Mo to save Tate. It ended with the Beck brothers getting killed … or did it?

Not so fast, according to McDonough.

McDonough told Collider, "Yes, Malcolm Beck is not dead. No one saw him actually die in the field. I would love to see him come back and cause havoc with Rip because Cole Hauser was one of my dearest pals, and there's nothing I would love more than to go toe to toe with Cole on the show. So, I'm open for that one. Everyone's got to write in to Taylor saying, ‘Bring Malcolm Beck back!’"

For those of you who haven't watched the scene McDonough is referring to, you can see it below.

Now, it might be a tough sell to say Beck is still alive because it certainly seemed like he died. Pretty sure he was down and out in the field.

Having said that, we all know anything is possible in the "Yellowstone" universe. Expect the unexpected. That's the way it works when it comes to Taylor Sheridan.

If Beck is alive and sitting in prison in the "Yellowstone" universe, then the villain's return can't be ruled out completely.

Having said that, I'm not banking on it. I would be very surprised. I am amped for the spinoffs. Have any fun predictions? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.